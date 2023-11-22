La Plata, MD – To streamline the ticketing process and enhance the overall experience for spectators, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is set to introduce a paperless ticketing model for all school system-sponsored sporting events. The new ticketing system will go live on Tuesday, December 5th, coinciding with the start of the winter sports competitions.

Under the new system, entry tickets must be purchased exclusively through the GoFan website at https://gofan.co/ or the GoFan app. It’s important to note that all ticket purchases made through GoFan are nonrefundable. Cash will no longer be accepted at the door, and unauthorized re-entry to the venue will be strictly prohibited.

Purchasing tickets using the GoFan app is a straightforward process. Users need to type in the school’s name, mascot, or city where the school is located. In the search results menu, they can select the school and view a list of upcoming events with dates, times, and sports. Clicking the “Buy Tickets” button within the event entry allows users to select the number of tickets they need and add them to their cart. Subsequently, users can sign in to their GoFan account or create one. Tickets can be purchased using a credit or debit card. For those who prefer Apple or Google payment options, purchasing tickets through the app is essential. Once purchased, tickets will appear in the “Tickets” section at the bottom of the app screen, and a link to the tickets will be sent to the email used to create the GoFan account. Tickets can also be easily shared with others through email or text.

The process remains user-friendly if you opt to purchase tickets through the GoFan website. Sign in or create an account, then search for the school, mascot, or city where the school is located. From the “Upcoming Events” menu, select the desired event and click the “Buy Tickets” button on the right side of the entry. Choose the number of tickets needed and proceed with the purchase.

In addition to the new ticketing system, CCPS has implemented specific policies for spectators. Bags or backpacks will not be allowed inside the venue, and outside food and drinks, as is sports equipment, are strictly prohibited. Smoking and vaping are also prohibited on school grounds.

Moreover, CCPS is extending a warm invitation to senior citizens aged 60 and older. Senior citizens can receive a Senior Citizen Event Card, granting them free entry into CCPS-sponsored athletic events and countywide music and theater events. It’s important to note that these event cards will not be valid for playoffs and out-of-county events. Interested seniors can obtain event cards at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building or from high school athletic directors.

Additionally, CCPS staff members can use their CCPS-issued identification badges for free entry to most system-sponsored events.

As the winter sports season kicks off, Charles County Public Schools aims to provide spectators a convenient and efficient ticketing experience while maintaining safety and security measures. The transition to a paperless ticketing model through GoFan will streamline the process, ensuring a smooth entry for fans eager to support their local teams.

