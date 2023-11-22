LATHAM, N.Y. – Hollique Johnson, a senior captain from Glen Burnie, Maryland, has been named the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week. The announcement was made by the league office on Monday, November 20. This marks the first time Johnson has received this accolade in his career.

Johnson, a 6-7 forward playing for St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has been a pivotal player in the team’s recent performances, contributing significantly to their 2-1 record over the past week. This includes their participation in the Battle of D.C./Maryland, hosted by Gallaudet University, where St. Mary’s College showcased a commendable 1-1 showing.

Throughout the week, Johnson demonstrated his versatility and skill on the court. He averaged 10.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game, underlining his status as a well-rounded player. His efforts were crucial in St. Mary’s College achieving their first victory of the season, a 76-60 win over the University of Valley Forge. In this game, Johnson recorded a season-high of 13 points and nine rebounds.

The player continued his strong form in the subsequent games. In a closely contested match against The Catholic University of America, which ended in a narrow 67-65 defeat for St. Mary’s, Johnson contributed nine points and six rebounds. He also impressed with his shooting efficiency, recording a 57.1-percent accuracy from the floor. Johnson concluded the week with a solid performance against Gallaudet University, posting nine points, securing a career-best 12 rebounds, and achieving a career-high of three assists. This effort helped his team to a 61-51 victory in the consolation game.

Johnson’s impact is evident beyond just the week’s performances. He currently stands ninth in the United East for average rebounds per game, with 9.0. This statistic highlights his consistency and value to the team as a defensive player.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s College, currently holding a 2-3 record, is preparing for their next challenge. The team is scheduled to face Notre Dame of Maryland University, which is still seeking its first win of the season (0-3), in Baltimore on Monday, November 27. This upcoming match holds additional significance as Notre Dame is coached by T.J. Jordan, a former Seahawk, from the class of 2008. The game, set to be a non-conference clash, is eagerly anticipated and is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

Johnson’s recognition as the Defensive Player of the Week not only highlights his individual talents and hard work but also reflects the strong team dynamics and coaching at St. Mary’s College. His contributions on the court have been vital in the team’s recent successes and will likely continue to be a key factor in their performance in the upcoming games.

