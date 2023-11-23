LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Town of Leonardtown is gearing up for its festive “Christmas on the Square and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony” for November 24, 2023. This eagerly awaited event, scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., promises to bring holiday cheer but also necessitates several road closures and changes in traffic patterns.

Residents and visitors should be aware of significant road closures in the town center. Starting at 2:00 PM, Downtown Leonardtown Square, encompassing Washington Street and Fenwick Street, will be closed to through traffic until 10:00 PM. This closure is crucial to facilitate the smooth operation of the Christmas event and ensure the safety of attendees.

Roads such as Courthouse Drive, Guyther Drive, and Camalier Drive, along with segments of Park Avenue, Shadrick Street, Pope Street, and Church Street, will see restricted access. These restrictions are part of the town’s efforts to manage traffic flow and provide secure event areas.

For those attending the festivities, the town has arranged several parking options. Parking will be available at St. Mary’s Ryken High School and the Blackbelt Academy lot on Gregory Drive. Additional parking spaces are available at the College of Southern Maryland, the Governmental Center, and the Leonardtown Library/Garvey Senior Center Lots. These auxiliary lots are convenient and offer a complimentary shuttle bus service from 4:30 PM to 9:30 PM, ensuring easy access to and from the event.

Special accommodations have been made for individuals with disabilities. Handicap parking is available at the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home parking lot and in the public lot next to the Hair Company. These provisions are part of Leonardtown’s commitment to making the event accessible and enjoyable.

Town officials and event organizers urge attendees to respect parking regulations. Compliance with posted No Parking and Reserved Parking signs is essential. Additionally, attendees are advised to follow the directions provided by police and volunteers for a smooth and safe experience.

The “Christmas on the Square and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony” highlights Leonardtown’s holiday calendar. It offers a magical experience for the community, filled with the season’s spirit. The town extends its gratitude for the public’s understanding and cooperation regarding the road closures and parking arrangements. The community’s participation and adherence to these guidelines will ensure a joyful and successful event for everyone involved.

The excitement is palpable as Leonardtown prepares to welcome residents and visitors alike for this enchanting evening. The event marks the beginning of the holiday season and serves as a testament to the town’s vibrant community spirit. The town looks forward to hosting a memorable celebration filled with the warmth and joy of the holiday season.

Like this: Like Loading...