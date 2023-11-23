ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland Governor Wes Moore has signed an executive order establishing the State of Preparedness, a proactive measure to enhance the state’s readiness to handle potential hazards and threats. This move marks a significant step forward in the state’s approach to disaster management, prioritizing the safety and well-being of its residents and visitors.

Governor Moore emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “The safety and security of our residents is our top priority, and this executive order empowers us to act proactively in the face of potential threats.” The governor highlighted that this approach allows swift and effective responses to emerging dangers, ensuring the state government is well-equipped to protect its communities.

This newly implemented executive order enables the governor to declare a State of Preparedness when there is a discernible risk of disruption to the lives of Marylanders. It mandates the Department of Emergency Management to orchestrate a comprehensive preparatory strategy for the state government in anticipation of possible hazards or threats. This strategy is designed to safeguard Maryland residents critically without necessitating a full-fledged State of Emergency.

The initiative underscores a significant shift towards early coordination and proactive protection. It offers the flexibility to respond aptly to varying levels of risk, ensuring efficient resource management and emphasizing preparedness as a fundamental state objective. This phased approach is geared toward a balanced and effective response to potential emergencies without requiring a State of Emergency declaration immediately.

Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland reinforced the commitment to this new measure: “During a State of Preparedness, emergency management will establish a common operating picture and coordinate resource management efforts, ensuring that we are well-prepared for any potential impact.”

With the proclamation of a State of Preparedness, it becomes crucial for Maryland residents and visitors to remain vigilant, stay informed through reliable local and state government communications, and adhere to recommended preparedness actions.

This executive order represents a significant advancement in Maryland’s approach to disaster management, reflecting a strategic shift towards preemptive action and heightened readiness. For more details about the Maryland Department of Emergency Management and the Maryland Emergency Management System, interested individuals are encouraged to visit www.mdem.maryland.gov. Additionally, Marylanders can learn about local hazards and sign up for text alerts at MdReady.maryland.gov, furthering their preparedness for potential emergencies.

