DAHLGREN, Va. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has announced a range testing event scheduled for November 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is expected to produce significant noise levels in the communities surrounding the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. This testing is a crucial aspect of NSWCDD’s mission to deliver advanced warfare systems for national defense.

Residents near Dahlgren should anticipate loud noises resulting from the testing activities during this period. The NSWCDD is vital to the U.S. Navy’s research and development efforts, focusing on designing, developing, and integrating cutting-edge warfare systems tailored for 21st-century combat scenarios. The division’s work is integral to ensuring the nation’s military remains at the forefront of technological advancements in warfare.

As part of the testing protocols, there will be restrictions on access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, delineated in 33 CFR 334.230. The public is advised to adhere to these restrictions for safety reasons during the testing timeframe.

The NSWCDD emphasizes that range schedules are subject to frequent changes. The division offers daily updates on range operations and test schedules to keep the public informed and up-to-date. These updates can be accessed by calling the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656. Additionally, information is available on the Potomac River Test Range website at NSWCDD Range Schedule.

Public members can contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office for further queries or detailed information. The office can be contacted via email at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or at (540) 653-8152. The NSWCDD is committed to maintaining open communication with the community and ensuring all necessary safety measures are in place during these critical testing operations.

This testing event reflects the ongoing efforts of the NSWCDD to ensure the United States remains equipped with the most advanced and effective warfare systems. The division’s dedication to technological innovation and its focus on national security remain pivotal in safeguarding the nation and its interests in an increasingly complex global security environment.

