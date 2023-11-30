PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In a bid to ensure the safety and preparedness of the communities surrounding the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, has announced a comprehensive test of the alert and notification sirens. This crucial test is scheduled for Monday, December 4, 2023, at noon, encompassing areas across Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Dorchester counties.

The full-cycle test will involve the activation of all sirens within a 10-mile radius of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant for three minutes. The primary objective of this exercise is to assess the functionality of the alert and notification siren system while also heightening public awareness regarding its existence and purpose.

Citizens residing within the designated test area are strongly encouraged to take note of the test schedule and relay this vital information to their friends, family, and neighbors. The involvement of the local community is crucial in ensuring that everyone is informed and prepared for any potential emergencies.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, has stressed the importance of this testing procedure. If the sirens are activated at any time outside of the scheduled testing, residents are advised to promptly tune in to one of the specified local radio stations to receive essential information and instructions.

The designated Emergency Alert System stations for this purpose include:

WKIK FM 102.9 MHz – California

WPRS FM 104.1 MHz – La Plata

WTOP FM 103.5 MHz – Frederick and Washington, D.C.

WMDM FM 97.7 MHz – Lexington Park

WPTX AM 1690 kHz – Lexington Park

WSMD FM 98.3 MHz – Mechanicsville

WRAR FM 105.5 MHz – Tappahannock

WNNT FM 107.5 MHz – Warsaw

WCEI FM 96.7 MHz – Easton

WKHZ AM 1460 kHz – Easton

WGOP AM 540 kHz – Pocomoke

WCEM FM 106.3 MHz – Cambridge

WCEM AM 1240 kHz – Cambridge

For additional information about the Calvert County siren alert system and to access other valuable emergency planning and mitigation resources, concerned individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the Department of Public Safety, Emergency Management Division, at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/AlertNotificationSystem.

This comprehensive testing initiative underscores the unwavering commitment of Calvert County authorities to the safety and well-being of their communities. By conducting regular and rigorous tests of the alert and notification siren system, they aim to ensure that all residents remain well-informed and prepared to respond effectively in any emergency related to the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant.

This proactive approach aligns with the broader mission of emergency management, prioritizing prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. By staying informed and engaged, residents can play an essential role in enhancing the overall resilience of their communities and safeguarding their safety.

As the December 4th testing date approaches, residents within the designated areas are urged to mark their calendars and spread the word about this critical exercise. Together, the community and local authorities can work hand in hand to strengthen their collective readiness and ensure a swift and coordinated response to any unforeseen emergencies.

