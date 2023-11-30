Dunkirk, Calvert County, Maryland – In the early hours of November 30, 2023, a small fire incident occurred at the popular Jersey Mike’s restaurant at 10107 Ward Road in Dunkirk, Maryland. The one-story commercial structure was the incident scene, which was promptly responded to by the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

Fortunately, no reported injuries or fatalities resulted from the incident, but the estimated financial loss is around $5,000. The incident was initially detected by an automatic fire alarm system, which triggered the response from local emergency services.

10107 Ward Road, Dunkirk, Calvert County, Maryland Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke within the structure. Thanks to the fire department’s quick response and the sprinkler system’s activation, the fire was effectively contained in a small area behind the prep station, preventing further damage to the property.

The incident, classified as a one-alarm fire, involved the efforts of nine firefighters from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department. Their swift action helped to control the situation within a minimal timeframe, avoiding extensive damage to the establishment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the incident. The fire’s point of origin has been identified as the prep station, though further details regarding the exact cause remain pending.

The Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department praised the efficiency of the automatic fire alarm system, which played a crucial role in promptly alerting authorities to the situation. Fire alarms and sprinkler systems in commercial buildings are critical safety measures that can prevent disasters from escalating.

Jersey Mike’s, a well-known establishment in the area, was closed at the fire, likely contributing to the absence of injuries or fatalities. It is a testament to the importance of safety measures in commercial structures that no one was harmed despite the incident’s potential for harm.

As the investigation continues, the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department and local authorities will work to determine the exact cause of the fire and take necessary steps to prevent future incidents of this nature.

