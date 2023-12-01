Two students from Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) have been selected to serve as pages during the 2024 Legislative Session of the Maryland General Assembly (MGA), a prestigious opportunity from January to early April. The MGA Page Program is renowned for fostering student interest in state government and enhancing leadership skills among youth.

Northern High School students Margaret Rathgeb and Paige Plater have been chosen to represent Calvert County in this esteemed program. Patuxent High School student James Oster was selected as the alternate. The selection process in the fall involves a comprehensive application procedure that identifies students with exceptional potential and interest in state governance. Paige Plater Margaret Rathgeb James Oster

The program, which began in 1970 under the leadership of House Speaker Thomas Hunter Lowe and with the approval of the Maryland State Board of Education, allows selected students to serve for two nonconsecutive weeks during the thirteen-week legislative session. It offers a unique and hands-on experience in the legislative process, allowing students to interact directly with Maryland’s senators and representatives.

Molly Wanamaker, CCPS Supervisor of Student Services, expressed her excitement about the opportunity this program offers. “This is a great opportunity for our students to learn first-hand about the legislative process and engage with Maryland’s senators and representatives,” Wanamaker shared, highlighting the program’s significance in enhancing participating students’ educational experiences.

The MGA Page Program has a long-standing tradition of excellence and is integral to Maryland’s legislative process. Every year, 105 pages and 36 alternates are selected from across the state, each representing their respective schools and counties in Annapolis. This program provides a valuable educational experience and a platform for developing future leaders with a keen understanding of governmental operations.

For those interested in learning more about the Maryland General Assembly Student Page Program, additional information can be found on the Department of Legislative Services’ website at dls.maryland.gov/careers/student-page-program. This program continues to be a cornerstone in fostering civic engagement and leadership among Maryland’s youth, contributing significantly to its participants’ educational and personal growth.

