Following the launch of online sports betting in Maryland in 2022, many wondered if online casino gambling would follow. According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency report, the state could generate more than $533M in the first year if the practice is legalized.

But how do voters feel about the issue? A poll from MDBetting.com indicates Maryland voters are likely to approve online casino legalization if the issue reaches the 2024 ballot.

This Pollfish poll targeted 1,000 registered Maryland voters, covering various ages and varying ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Those surveyed were asked if they would vote in favor of Maryland’s online casino legalization if it were on the ballot in 2024. Overall, 75.84% of respondents stated that they would vote yes.

Will Maryland Online Casinos Make It Onto the 2024 Ballot?

For the question of Maryland online casinos to land on the 2024 ballot, Senate Bill 267 needs to advance out of the Budget and Taxation Committee and be approved by both chambers of the Maryland legislature. From there, most MD voters would allow legal online casino gaming to launch as early as June 2025.

Brick-and-mortar casino revenue goes to the Education Trust Fund, as well as to small minority-owned businesses in Maryland and the jurisdictions where the casinos operate. Revenue from online casinos will likely support those same efforts.

Sen. Ron Watson (D – Prince George’s) sponsors SB267 and indicated additional money would be disbursed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. This education reform initiative aims to address achievement gaps and improve opportunities for prekindergarten through post-secondary students.

“We are missing one vital component with respect to gaming and that’s the fourth leg of the casino tool, which is (internet) gaming,” Watson said. “The fundamental aspect of this bill, it creates a new funding stream for education, and I have deep concerns that we need to do what we can to support our Blueprint.”

Six states have already launched online casino gaming: Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Nevada has online poker but does not allow for other casino games (such as online slots or table games); Rhode Island has passed an online casino bill, but it will be at least March 2024 before the state is ready to go live.

How Different Groups Voted

The poll gathered data from various demographic segments; the results are presented below.

Age

Group Yes No 18 – 24 63.42% 36.58% 25 – 34 80.46% 19.54% 35 – 44 85.07% 14.93% 45 – 54 83.41% 16.59% 54+ 71.67% 28.33%

Gender

Group Yes No Men 83.02% 16.98% Women 69.11% 30.89%

Education level

Group Yes No Middle school 79.37% 20.63% High school 72.56% 27.44% Vocational/Technical college 74.08% 25.92% University 77.14% 22.86% Post-graduate 80.87% 19.13%

About the poll

MD Betting commissioned Pollfish, Inc. to carry out this poll. All statistics, unless specified otherwise, originate from Pollfish, Inc. The survey involved 1,000 adults from Maryland between November 25 and December 1, 2023.

The responses have been adjusted to represent the entire adult population of Maryland aged 18 and over accurately. In this study, the term ‘voter’ describes someone who confirmed their registration to vote in Maryland when asked.

