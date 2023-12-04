The Calvert County Department of Public Works has announced that a portion of Williams Street in Solomons will be closed temporarily for roadway repairs starting next week. The affected segment, situated between Charles Street and the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, is scheduled for closure on Monday, December 4, and Tuesday, December 5. The closure will be effective from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

This infrastructure maintenance activity is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to enhance and preserve its road network. While the initial plan is to complete the work within the two-day window, the Department of Public Works has cautioned that the closure might extend beyond Tuesday, contingent on the prevailing weather conditions. This notice serves as a preemptive measure to alert residents and regular commuters about potential changes in their travel plans.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when navigating the area, adhering to modified driving patterns and reduced speed limits. The Department of Public Works urges drivers to remain vigilant and patient while the repairs are underway. The safety and smooth flow of traffic are paramount during this period of roadwork.

The department appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the public as it undertakes these essential maintenance tasks. Such repairs are crucial for ensuring the longevity and safety of the county’s transportation infrastructure, ultimately benefiting the community at large.

Residents seeking additional information or having specific queries about the road closure can reach out to the Calvert County Department of Public Works. The department is available for contact at 410-535-2204. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed via email to Public.Works@CalvertCountymd.gov.

