LEONARDTOWN, MD – Expecting and new parents in St. Mary’s County are being offered a unique opportunity to celebrate and receive support through a Drive-Thru Community Baby Shower. This special event is scheduled for Monday, December 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Organized by the St. Mary’s County Health Department, this innovative drive-thru event is designed to provide essential items and resources to families preparing for or recently having welcomed a new baby. Attendees must stay in their vehicles during the event to ensure a smooth and safe experience. Walk-ups will also be accommodated.

This baby shower is not just an opportunity to gather much-needed baby supplies; it’s also a celebration of new life and a community coming together to support its youngest members. The free event will feature giveaways such as diapers, baby wipes, pacifiers, and bottles. Moreover, a special raffle with highly sought-after items like car seats and pack ‘n plays will be essential for newborn safety and care.

Dr. Meena Brewster, the St. Mary’s County Health Officer, emphasizes the importance of this event in promoting parental and infant health. “Promoting parent and infant health is vital to our community’s overall wellness,” said Dr. Brewster. She highlights the county health department’s commitment to providing services that enhance access to prenatal care, educate on infant care and parenting, and foster parent and child health through home-based services and nurse case management.

To participate in this unique event, pre-registration is mandatory. Interested individuals can register online or seek assistance via phone or email if they encounter any difficulties in the registration process. Eligibility is limited to St. Mary’s County residents who are either pregnant/expecting or raising a baby less than one-year-old.

This drive-thru baby shower is a part of the health department’s broader initiative to support infants, children, and families in the community. Parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s dedicated webpage for infants and children for more information about these programs and services.

Through initiatives like the Drive-Thru Community Baby Shower, St. Mary’s County demonstrates its commitment to the health and well-being of its youngest residents and their families, offering tangible resources and the invaluable gift of community support and education.

