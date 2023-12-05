LEXINGTON PARK, MD – A vehicle veered off the road in a tragic incident early Sunday morning. It struck a residence in Lexington Park, Maryland, resulting in the death of the driver. The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack received an emergency call around 1:15 am on December 3, 2023, and promptly dispatched troopers to the scene at 21504 Exquisite Court.

Upon arrival, emergency services personnel, including state troopers, found the vehicle’s sole occupant trapped and unconscious. The preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle had left the roadway before colliding with the house. Despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel who managed to extricate the driver and perform lifesaving measures, the driver, identified as 58-year-old Julio C. Martinez of Lexington Park, MD, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Remarkably, no residents in the home were injured due to the crash. The Maryland State Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. The community is shocked, as this quiet area rarely witnesses such distressing events.

Trooper First Class John Engleman, who leads the investigation, urges anyone with information about the crash to come forward. Information can be crucial in piecing together the moments leading up to the accident and understanding the cause. Witnesses or individuals with relevant information are requested to contact Trooper Engleman directly at johnd.engleman@maryland.gov, referencing the case number 23-MSP-042700.

Additionally, the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer is available for contact at 301-475-8955 x0 for reporting any pertinent details. Community involvement can provide valuable insights and aid in the investigation process.

This incident is a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of road accidents and the importance of road safety measures. The Maryland State Police continue to emphasize the need for vigilance while driving, especially during the holiday season when traffic incidents tend to increase.

The family of Julio C. Martinez is mourning the loss of their loved one, and the community extends its deepest sympathies to them during this difficult time. The absence of injuries to the house’s occupants is a small relief in an otherwise heart-wrenching event. The local community stands together in support of all affected by this tragedy.

As the investigation proceeds, further details may be revealed, shedding light on the cause of the accident and potentially guiding future preventative measures. The Maryland State Police are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the incident. The safety and well-being of the residents of Lexington Park and surrounding areas remain a top priority for the authorities.

