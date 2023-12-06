Maryland is set to reopen the second half of its muzzleloader deer hunting season from December 16 to December 30, following the first split season held in October. This period allows hunters to use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer.

Karina Stonesifer, Director of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service, emphasizes the significance of this season in managing the state’s deer population. Stonesifer regards it as an opportune time for hunters to experience the wilderness and introduce newcomers to hunting traditions.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) advises hunters to refer to the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for detailed information on bag limits, registration procedures, and other regulations. A key regulation in effect is the antler-point restriction for white-tailed deer. This rule permits hunters to take one antlered white-tailed deer that doesn’t meet the three-point antler criteria within their yearly bag limit. Any subsequent antlered deer must adhere to this restriction. However, junior hunters and apprentice license holders under 16 years are exempt from this rule.

Safety measures during the muzzleloader season are paramount. Maryland mandates that deer hunters and their companions wear clothing with significant fluorescent orange or pink visibility. This includes caps, vests, jackets with fluorescent panels, or camouflage garments with at least 50 percent fluorescent color.

The 2023-2024 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping provides comprehensive details on season bag limits and other deer hunting regulations. A notable update for the 2023-24 season is the requirement for hunters targeting sika deer to obtain a specific sika hunting stamp and the standard muzzleloader stamp. These stamps can be purchased online, through licensing agents, or via DNR Licensing and Registration services. The bag limit for sika deer during the muzzleloader season is three, with a maximum of one being antlered.

Tree stand safety is also highlighted. Hunters are urged to inspect their stands and use full-body safety harnesses thoroughly. The DNR strongly recommends a safety technique involving a sliding knot, or prusik knot, to keep hunters tethered securely to the tree when they leave the ground.

In addition to following regulations and safety guidelines, Maryland hunters are encouraged to contribute to community welfare by donating deer. A state tax credit serves as an incentive for such donations. Hunters are advised to consult their deer processors for details on local or state donation programs.

Like this: Like Loading...