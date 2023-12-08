Two 18-year-olds were charged with illegal firearm possession after CCSO officers found a loaded firearm without a serial number during a traffic stop on the 2200 block of Crain Highway.

The traffic stop was initiated by the Neighborhood Enforcement Team around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 5. As officers approached the vehicle, they reported smelling cannabis. Christopher Jamari Paris, 18, of Washington, D.C. Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office Jeffery Allen Fenwick, 18, of Indian Head Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

A loaded firearm without a serial number was found inside, and Jeffery Allen Fenwick, 18, of Indian Head, and Christopher Jamari Paris, 18, of Washington, D.C. were arrested.

Fenwick and Paris were charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm without a serial number, handgun on a person, and other related charges. The following day, they were released from the Charles County Detention Center on an unsecured $5,000 bond.

