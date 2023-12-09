ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore recently attended the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) 2023 Winter Conference inaugural banquet, focusing on the state’s fiscal health and the proposed transportation capital budget. During his address, Governor Moore spoke candidly about the state’s budgetary shortfalls, emphasizing the need for disciplined approaches to address these challenges.

Moore, leading the Moore-Miller Administration, highlighted the structural budget shortfalls that began to emerge before his tenure. He stressed the importance of trust and partnerships, particularly when Maryland residents rely on their elected representatives for effective solutions.

The governor also oversaw the installation of MACo’s new officers for 2024. The outgoing president, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball handed over the reins to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., the incoming president.

In his remarks, Governor Moore asserted the need for transparency and truth, even in difficult times. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to addressing the state’s budget gap, refusing to ignore or exacerbate the issue. Moore also cautioned against the consequences of failing to make tough decisions now, which could lead to diminished resources for economic growth and a loss of public trust.

Highlighting the state’s outdated transportation funding model, Moore called for a comprehensive reevaluation. He compared the situation to a stagnant business model, underscoring the need for modernization to address future challenges effectively.

Governor Moore further discussed his administration’s plans to introduce legislation to foster a competitive economy, enhance communities, and position Maryland for long-term success. He expressed optimism about the state’s future, citing the importance of facing challenges together and making tough decisions.

Several Maryland leaders shared their views on Governor Moore’s remarks and vision. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin acknowledged the severe shortfall in state transportation funding, noting the importance of maintaining funding for planning and engineering for future projects. Maryland State Treasurer Dereck E. Davis emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility and strategic financial management.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball praised Governor Moore’s leadership and commitment to all Marylanders, emphasizing the importance of presence and partnership. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman expressed his anticipation for working with the Moore-Miller Administration to build transportation systems beneficial for all Marylanders.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich highlighted the challenges posed by the significant transportation budget gap. He appreciated the administration’s openness and transparency, emphasizing the need for a fresh approach to funding and the critical role of transportation in economic growth and development.

