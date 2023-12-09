In a tragic incident early this morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, a pedestrian was fatally struck in a road accident. The victim, identified as Kerri Snead, 32, from Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident also resulted in the death of a dog accompanying Snead while another occupant traveling with them remained unharmed.

Maryland State Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash, which involved a Hyundai Elantra. The driver of the Elantra was injured and is receiving treatment at the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo, Maryland. Currently, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

The accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. near the Outer Loop Interstate 495 at Allentown Road. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were dispatched following reports of the crash. Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle in which Snead was traveling, along with another occupant and the dog, was headed south on the Inner Loop of I-495 at Allentown Road when it encountered a mechanical issue. This led Snead, the other occupant, and the dog to exit the vehicle and attempt to cross the Outer Loop, where the Hyundai hit Snead and the dog.

The northbound lanes of I-495 at Allentown Boulevard were closed for over four hours due to the accident. The Maryland State Police Crash Team has taken over the investigation at the scene. The exact cause of the crash is still being determined.

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers on roadways, particularly for pedestrians. Safety measures and awareness are critical, especially when pedestrians are near fast-moving traffic. The investigation by Maryland State Police will aim to provide further clarity on the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate accident. It may contribute to future safety improvements on the state’s roads.

As the community mourns the loss of Snead and her pet, attention is also drawn to the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike in similar emergencies. This incident highlights the unpredictability of road travel and the need for constant vigilance for drivers and pedestrians. The investigation continues, with authorities keen to understand the full dynamics of the incident to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

