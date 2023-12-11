LUSBY, MD – A devastating fire tore through a two-story single-family dwelling in Lusby, Calvert County, Maryland, on December 10, resulting in significant property damage and the tragic loss of a family pet. Despite the substantial losses, there were no human injuries reported.

The blaze, which occurred at 1395 Gregg Drive, was discovered by one of the home’s occupants. The Solomons Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident, involving 45 firefighters and taking 50 minutes to bring the fire under control. According to officials, the estimated loss to the structure is approximately $200,000, with an additional $50,000 in content damage.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Emad Dides, the listed owner of the damaged property, and other occupants were present at the time of the incident. They were able to escape without physical harm. Unfortunately, the fire claimed the life of one of the family’s dogs. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the survivors of this tragic event, as the fire rendered the home uninhabitable.

Authorities have confirmed that the house was equipped with smoke alarms that were not activated during the incident. No fire alarm or sprinkler system was installed on the property. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest it originated in a bedroom.

The impact of the fire extends beyond the immediate physical and emotional toll on the affected family. It serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of functional smoke alarms and fire safety measures in residential properties. The lack of activation of the smoke alarm system in this incident raises concerns about regular maintenance and testing of these life-saving devices.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835. The community’s cooperation could be crucial in understanding the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event and preventing similar incidents.

The quick response and efforts of the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department were crucial in controlling the fire and preventing further damage and potential loss of life. The incident highlights the essential role of first responders in ensuring public safety and their unwavering commitment to serving the community in times of crisis.

The fire’s aftermath has left the Dides family coping with losing their home and beloved pet. The involvement of the American Red Cross underscores the importance of community support and assistance in times of disaster. As the family and the community begin the recovery and rebuilding process, the resilience and spirit of those affected continue to shine through the tragedy.

