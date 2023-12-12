WHITE PLAINS, MD – A family dwelling in Charles County, Maryland, was severely damaged in a fire incident early Friday morning. The blaze occurred at 4210 JK Rowling Court in White Plains and was reported at approximately 4:21 a.m.

The two-story single-family home, owned by Regina Ford, suffered significant damage, estimated at $300,000 for the structure and an additional $75,000 for contents. Despite the severity of the fire, there were no reported injuries, a fortunate outcome credited to the early detection of the fire by the occupants.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

According to reports, the occupant of the home was alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke before the smoke detectors activated. This early detection allowed all occupants to escape the house unharmed. The presence and activation of smoke and fire alarms in the home played a crucial role in the safe evacuation of the residents.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident with 40 firefighters. Their swift and coordinated efforts controlled the fire within 30 minutes of their arrival. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with the garage identified as the area of origin.

At this stage, no arrests have been made regarding the incident. The investigation continues to determine the preliminary cause of the fire.

The rapid response and effective action of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department were instrumental in controlling the fire and preventing further damage or potential casualties. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of functional smoke detectors in homes, which can provide crucial early warnings in emergencies.

As the investigation unfolds, more details about the cause of the fire are expected to be released. For now, the community breathes a sigh of relief as there were no injuries or fatalities in what could have been a tragic incident. The family affected by the fire is now faced with the challenge of rebuilding and recovering from the significant loss of their home and belongings.

