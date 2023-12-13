NANJEMOY, Charles County – A single-story, single-family dwelling in Nanjemoy suffered significant damage late Tuesday night following a fire outbreak. According to the Charles County Fire Department, the incident occurred at 3235 Naomi Place around 11:05 p.m.

The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department, the primary responder, reported that the fire originated from the front porch of the residence owned by Amelious Atwater. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials confirmed that there were no injuries or deaths related to the incident.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Firefighters faced a challenging scenario as they worked to control the blaze. It took approximately 30 minutes for the team of 40 firefighters to contain the fire. The effectiveness of their response was crucial in preventing further escalation of the situation.

The estimated loss is significant in terms of property damage, with the structure suffering damages worth approximately $100,000 and contents valued at around $25,000. The financial impact on the homeowner is considerable, highlighting the devastating effects of such incidents on individuals and communities.

A smoke alarm in the dwelling played a vital role in early fire detection. The smoke alarm was present and activated, which likely contributed to the occupant’s timely discovery of the fire and the absence of any injuries. However, the house did not have a fire alarm or sprinkler system installed, which could have potentially mitigated the damage.

The incident did not lead to any arrests, and no other properties were reported to be involved. The rapid response of the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department and the effective coordination among the firefighters were critical in handling the situation efficiently.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in residential areas. Functional smoke alarms can be life-saving, and the absence of injuries in this incident is a testament to that.

Residents are urged to ensure that their homes are equipped with working smoke alarms and, if possible, fire sprinklers. Regular maintenance and checks of these systems are essential in safeguarding against potential fire hazards.

The community’s focus now turns to supporting the affected homeowner and assessing the safety measures in residential properties to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department continues to provide invaluable service to the community, demonstrating professionalism and dedication in times of crisis.

