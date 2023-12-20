LATHAM, N.Y. – In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team members have clinched top honors in the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Volt Division. The league office, in an announcement made on Monday, Dec. 18, confirmed sophomore guard Sam Blaylock and fifth-year captain Stephanie Howell as the recipients of the prestigious Player of the Week awards.

This recognition marks Blaylock’s second time earning the Offensive Player of the Week title this season. Blaylock, hailing from Ijamsville, Md., has demonstrated exceptional prowess on the court, particularly highlighted in the team’s recent game. Her performance was pivotal in St. Mary’s College’s 66-64 nail-biting comeback victory against Mary Baldwin University in a non-conference match held last Thursday, Dec. 14.

Blaylock’s game contributions were significant, especially in the second half. Despite a challenging start where she went 1-for-8 from downtown in the first half, she made a dramatic turnaround, amassing 20 out of her 23 game-leading points post-interval. Notably, she scored 11 points in the third quarter, a critical period where the Seahawks surged from a 37-26 deficit to outscore the Fighting Squirrels by 23-12. Blaylock’s impressive stats included a 5-of-11 shooting from the field in the latter half, 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and a flawless 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Her current standing in the conference is equally impressive. Blaylock ranks second with a .390 three-point field goal percentage and 3.4 three-point field goals per game. Additionally, she is tenth in the conference with an average of 15.6 points per game and a .418 field goal percentage.

On the defensive front, Stephanie Howell, a Chevy Chase, Md. native, was selected as the Defensive Player of the Week for her first time this year. Howell’s defensive prowess was on full display during the same match. She secured 11 rebounds and contributed five points, along with season-best performances of two assists, two blocks, and two steals. Her defensive acumen was particularly noticeable in the second half, where she claimed seven of her 11 rebounds, in addition to both her blocks and steals, playing a crucial role in the team’s comeback.

The duo’s commendable performance has not only brought individual accolades but also spotlighted the overall strength and resilience of the St. Mary’s College women’s basketball team. Their achievements reflect the hard work and dedication prevalent in the team and set a high standard for upcoming matches in the season.

2023-24 United East Volt Division Offensive Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Raven Hunter, Lancaster Bible, So., F

Nov. 20 – Samantha Blaylock, St. Mary’s College, So., G

Nov. 27 – Tray Mobray , St. Mary’s College, So., G

Dec. 4 – Cassidy Perry, Gallaudet, Sr., F

Dec. 11 – Angela Sanders, Penn State Abington, Sr., G/F

Dec. 18 – Samantha Blaylock, St. Mary’s College, So., G

2023-24 United East Volt Division Defensive Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Tray Mobray , St. Mary’s College, So., G

Nov. 20 – Ali Lister, Penn State Harisburg, Jr., F

Nov. 27 – Amirah Hackney, Penn State Abington, Fy., G/F

Dec. 4 – Rachel Teats, Penn College, Jr., G

Dec. 11 – Melanie Aguilar , St. Mary’s College, So., G

Dec. 18 – Stephanie Howell , St. Mary’s College, 5th, F

