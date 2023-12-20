WALDORF, MD – A fire erupted at a residential property in Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland, early Sunday morning, causing significant damage to an outdoor gazebo. The incident, which occurred at 9752 Amberg Court, was swiftly controlled by the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, with no reported injuries.

According to the fire department’s preliminary investigation, the blaze was reported at approximately 12:01 a.m. on December 17. The property, owned by Deanna Battle, experienced a fire confined to an outdoor gazebo. The quick response of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department was crucial in preventing the fire from spreading to the main residence or neighboring properties.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The fire department reported that the gazebo suffered an estimated loss of $5,000. However, there was no mention of loss regarding the structure’s contents. As the gazebo did not have smoke alarms or fire sprinkler systems, typical for such outdoor structures, their status was not applicable in the incident report.

Six firefighters responded to the alarm and remarkably controlled the fire within two minutes. These first responders’ prompt and effective action played a significant role in the incident’s outcome, ensuring that the fire did not escalate into a more serious event.

A neighbor first discovered the fire and promptly alerted the authorities. The specific area of origin was identified as the gazebo itself, but the preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation. At this stage, no clear indication of what sparked the blaze exists.

Currently, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire. They have appealed to the public for any information regarding the incident. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the office at 443-550-6833.

This fire incident in Waldorf serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and quick reporting in the event of a fire. The effective response by the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department prevented potential injuries and significantly limited property damage. It highlights the crucial role that fire departments play in community safety and emergency responses.

