LEONARDTOWN, MD – Concerning development for St. Mary’s County residents, the local health department has confirmed two cases of rabies in wild animals found in the Mechanicsville and Charlotte Hall areas. The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) reported that a raccoon and a skunk, collected on December 16, 2023, from the Wicomico Shores and North Indian Creek Subdivisions, respectively, tested positive for the virus. The confirmation came from the Maryland Department of Health’s state laboratory in Baltimore.

Rabies, a potentially fatal virus, can be transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. Given these findings, residents are urged to exercise caution around wild and unfamiliar domesticated animals. The health department emphasizes the importance of checking pets for bites, scratches, or wounds of unknown origin and reporting any suspicious injuries to the St. Mary’s County Animal Control Office at 301-475-8018.

In response to these cases, the SMCHD has issued a set of precautionary measures to help protect residents and their pets from rabies. Key recommendations include ensuring pets are vaccinated against rabies, as Maryland law requires for all cats, dogs, and ferrets aged four months and older. In collaboration with the St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL), the health department offers low-cost rabies clinics from March through November.

Additional safety measures include keeping pets indoors or in yards, using leashes during walks, avoiding contact with unfamiliar animals, and not feeding pets outdoors to prevent attracting wild animals. The health department also advises against leaving unsecured garbage cans outside, which could attract potentially dangerous wildlife.

The SMCHD is responsible for investigating animal bite reports and guiding affected individuals to appropriate medical care, including a visit to the emergency department or consultation with a primary healthcare provider for treatment and vaccination. The public is encouraged to report any incidents involving animal bites to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

For more detailed information about rabies prevention and the scheduled rabies vaccination clinics, residents can visit the health department’s website at smchd.org/rabies-prevention. This website provides comprehensive resources and updates on rabies prevention measures and clinic schedules in the county.

The confirmation of these rabies cases is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by this virus. The SMCHD is taking proactive steps to inform and protect the community, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and adherence to recommended safety practices. Residents should stay informed and take precautions to safeguard their families and pets against rabies.

