GUAYNABO, P.R. – In a gripping contest at the Puerto Rico Clasico, St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s basketball team staged a spirited second-half comeback only to fall short against Birmingham-Southern College, ending with a 66-59 scoreline on Tuesday evening, December 19.

Early Dominance by Birmingham-Southern

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The game at the Coliseo Mario Morales began with Birmingham-Southern (B-SC) establishing a commanding presence. Within the first four minutes, they surged to a 14-3 lead, courtesy of Brandon Copeland’s impressive 11-point contribution. Copeland’s prowess continued, notably with a three-pointer at the nine-minute mark, extending the lead to 21-6.

Despite a brief resurgence from St. Mary’s, highlighted by an eight-point burst and a layup from James Lerner, a first-year guard, B-SC maintained control. They concluded the first half leading 36-20, thanks to a consistent offensive performance.

St. Mary’s College’s Second-Half Comeback

The second half saw a dramatic shift in momentum. Despite Birmingham-Southern initially stretching their lead to 21 points, St. Mary’s College began a remarkable comeback with about 6:40 left on the clock. Sparked by three-pointers from sophomore forward Luke Adgei and fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander, the Seahawks initiated a 17-2 run over four minutes, narrowing the gap to just five points (59-54) with 1:23 remaining.

In a tense finale, Birmingham-Southern managed to maintain their lead, going 7-of-8 at the free throw line in the last minute, securing their victory over the Seahawks.

Statistical Highlights

Birmingham-Southern’s defense was noteworthy, holding St. Mary’s to a season-low 59 points and a 28.4% field goal percentage. On the other hand, the Seahawks had a +9 turnover margin and capitalized with 15 points off Birmingham-Southern’s 11 turnovers.

Notable Performances

Kyree Smith, a first-year guard for St. Mary’s, matched his career high with 14 points and achieved a career-best four steals. Adgei and Alexander also made significant contributions, with Adgei scoring 11 points in the second half and Alexander securing 11 rebounds and seven points.

Jay Gillispie was a standout performer for Birmingham-Southern, achieving a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, helping his team break a three-game losing streak.

Looking Ahead

St. Mary’s College will next face Loyola Maryland in an exhibition match on December 22 at the Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. This matchup follows a challenging game in Puerto Rico and offers the Seahawks an opportunity to bounce back and showcase their resilience.

Like this: Like Loading...