A recent report by the United Health Foundation has highlighted promising and worrying health trends in Maryland and across the United States. The “America’s Health Rankings” report ranked Maryland 11th overall, recognizing the state’s low incidence of adults with multiple chronic conditions. However, the report simultaneously underscored a national increase in chronic conditions, with eight specific conditions, including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, reaching their highest levels since tracking began.

Dr. Marie Kanagie-McAleese, a pediatrician and lifestyle medicine expert at the University of Maryland’s Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, expressed concern over the costly maintenance of chronic conditions in the U.S. She noted that the country spends approximately $4 trillion annually on healthcare, with an estimated 90% of these costs directed towards managing chronic conditions. Kanagie-McAleese emphasized the critical importance of this issue for the medical system and advocated for a focus on prevention and treatment through lifestyle changes to reduce these costs.

The report revealed that over 29 million U.S. adults are battling three or more chronic conditions. It also highlighted that 15% of adults with at least two chronic conditions avoided necessary medical care, including prescriptions, due to high costs. Kanagie-McAleese pointed out the lack of public education on the significant impact of lifestyle choices on health. She argued for greater awareness of how lifestyle modifications can prevent, treat, and potentially reverse chronic diseases, citing Type 2 diabetes as a particularly responsive condition to such changes.

Maryland’s report card showed strengths like low, excessive drinking rates and fewer cigarette smokers. However, the state faces challenges with insufficient sleep, with 38% of Maryland adults not getting enough sleep – higher than the national average and placing the state 39th for sleep. Kanagie-McAleese linked chronic sleep deprivation to increased inflammation, which is associated with most of the chronic diseases being observed. She stressed the importance of sleep as a factor supporting health or contributing to developing chronic diseases.

This comprehensive report provides a nuanced view of health in Maryland and the U.S. It highlights the critical need for healthcare strategies that prioritize prevention and lifestyle changes to combat the rising tide of chronic conditions. As the nation grapples with these healthcare challenges, the insights from Maryland’s experience offer valuable lessons for healthcare professionals and the public.

