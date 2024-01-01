The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and its Foundation have closed 2023 on a high note, with the community showing exceptional support through generous donations. The CSM Foundation, dedicated to facilitating access to higher education and workforce training, announced a remarkable achievement in its fundraising efforts, gathering more than $1.6 million from a community committed to educational advancement.

The fundraising campaign’s success is a testament to the community’s dedication to supporting education. Five hundred fourteen donors contributed 2,189 gifts annually, reflecting the community’s deep commitment to the cause. This overwhelming response highlights the strength and unity of Southern Maryland in championing higher education and providing opportunities for growth and development.

A significant portion of the fundraising success came from the Giving Tuesday event on November 28, which raised over $152,000. This effort was driven by 354 donors, focusing on the CSM’s Help a Hawk Fund. The fund is crucial for students facing unexpected financial challenges, ensuring they continue their education without interruption. The Giving Tuesday donations also supported various campus programs and athletics, showcasing the diverse interests and commitment of the donors.

Toni Kruszka ’11, the acting executive director of the CSM Foundation, expressed immense gratitude for this show of support. “Every year, we are blown away by the generosity of our employees, alumni, and friends, and this year is no exception. The support of our community is truly amazing,” said Kruszka. She emphasized that the donations provide critical access and opportunities to those seeking higher education and workforce training.

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, is pivotal in increasing access to higher education in Southern Maryland. The foundation manages funds for scholarships and various college projects and objectives, including workforce development. This holistic approach ensures that the impact of the donations is felt across different sectors and needs within the community.

Donations of all sizes are welcomed and play a significant role in changing lives in Southern Maryland. The Foundation assures donors that their contributions are towards meaningful and impactful projects. Those interested in establishing a scholarship or becoming a donor can contact the foundation at csmfoundation@csmd.edu. It’s also important to note that scholarship donations are tax-deductible, providing an additional incentive for community members to contribute.

The CSM Foundation’s board of directors comprises dedicated volunteers from the tri-county area, all working towards a common goal of supporting education and training in Southern Maryland. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the CSM Foundation online for more information or to donate.

As 2024 begins, the CSM Foundation and the Southern Maryland community look forward to continuing their joint efforts in supporting education and creating new beginnings for many. The foundation’s success in 2023 sets a solid foundation for future endeavors and inspires continued generosity and support in the years to come.

