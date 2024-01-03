The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is set to honor its 2023 Summer and Fall graduates on January 12, 2024, in what will mark the institution’s 25th Winter Commencement ceremony. The event, scheduled at the La Plata Campus, will feature keynote addresses from three distinguished students – Stacy Sneed, Jordan Riggs, and Emily Nolen. These ceremonies will also be accessible via live stream, ensuring broader participation.

Stacy Sneed, a Charles County resident, will represent the School of Liberal Arts starting at 10 a.m. Her journey is a testament to perseverance and the transformative power of education. Returning to CSM as an adult learner, Sneed credits the faculty for their patience and support, which greatly assisted her in pursuing a Communications degree. A consistent figure on the Dean’s List and a recipient of multiple scholarships, Sneed, 37 years after her high school graduation, is set to inspire her audience with her achievement and encourage them to chase their dreams, regardless of time.

Following at 1 p.m., the School of Professional and Technical Studies will see Jordan Riggs, from St. Mary’s County, take the stage. Riggs, an alumnus of Leonardtown High School and a former tri-athlete, joined CSM full-time and immersed himself in various activities and roles. His tenure includes an internship at Integrated Program Solutions and a current internship at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field. As president of the National Society of Black Engineers Southern Maryland Chapter and a two-time representative before CSM’s Board of Trustees, Riggs is expected to emphasize the importance of action over mere words to his peers.

The day’s final address will be delivered by Emily Nolen at 4 p.m., representing the School of Science and Health. Nolen, holding a bachelor’s degree in History from Azusa Pacific University, returned to academia to follow her passion for women’s health, aiming to become a nurse practitioner. Already working as a patient care technician at CalvertHealth Medical Center, where she has accepted a nursing position, Nolen’s story is one of pursuing a childhood dream. She plans to encourage her fellow graduates to embrace travel and exploration to broaden their perspectives.

CSM’s Winter Commencement is structured to align with the college’s various schools, with no tickets required for attendance. Guests are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to each ceremony, which will be held at the Physical Education Center on the La Plata Campus. The doors will close at the commencement of each procession, with latecomers able to view the ceremonies through a live stream on CSM’s website and subsequently on the college’s YouTube channel.

Prioritizing safety, CSM will conduct bag checks, urging guests to minimize large bags. Photographs from the graduation will be available at no cost on CSM’s official photography page.

The Winter Commencement of CSM not only marks a significant milestone for the graduates but also serves as a celebration of the college’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and personal growth among its students. The event is poised to be a memorable occasion, honoring the hard work, dedication, and achievements of CSM’s students.

Like this: Like Loading...