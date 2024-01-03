WALDORF, MD – A house fire in Waldorf, Maryland, resulted in two injuries and an estimated $150,000 in damages on December 31, 2023. The incident occurred at a single-family home at 18 Castletown Court in Charles County.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, with 59 firefighters working to control the blaze within 30 minutes. The homeowner discovered the fire, Carlton Knight, who noticed the fire after a pan of oil he had left unattended on the stove ignited. The activated smoke alarm alerted Knight to the fire.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Efforts by Knight to extinguish the fire led to him sustaining burns to his wrist. He self-transported to the hospital for treatment. Knight’s nephew, who was also present in the home, is receiving assistance from the Red Cross following the incident. A firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries sustained during the response.

Authorities have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, originating in the kitchen due to unattended cooking. The home did not have a fire alarm or sprinkler system installed, but a working smoke detector was crucial in alerting the homeowner to the fire.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department emphasizes the importance of fire safety, particularly during cooking. Unattended cooking is one of the leading causes of house fires. Residents are advised to always stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, or broiling food and regularly check on simmering, baking, or roasting food.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of unattended cooking and the importance of having functioning smoke alarms in homes. The quick response of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and the presence of a smoke alarm helped prevent further damage and potential loss of life.

The community has rallied around the Knight family, with neighbors and local organizations offering support. The Red Cross assists the affected family members, ensuring they have access to necessary resources during this challenging time.

Residents are encouraged to test their smoke alarms monthly and to practice fire escape plans regularly. The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department offers resources and information on fire prevention and safety for those interested in protecting their homes and families from fire hazards.

This fire is a stark reminder of the dangers that everyday activities can pose when safety precautions are not diligently followed. The Waldorf community stands together in the wake of this incident, highlighting the strength and resilience of its residents in times of crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...