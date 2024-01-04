In a joyous start to the new year, CalvertHealth Medical Center in California celebrated the arrival of its first baby in 2024. Born to proud parents Jacki and Keith Bazyk, the baby boy named Rowdy debuted on January 2nd.

Rowdy Bazyk, entering the world at a healthy 8 pounds and 3.6 ounces, has brought immense joy and excitement to the Bazyk family and the medical staff at CalvertHealth. His arrival marks a significant and heartwarming event for the hospital, setting a positive tone for the year ahead.

The significance of Rowdy’s birth extends beyond his family, as he symbolizes a fresh beginning and hope for the community. The birth of the year’s first baby is often celebrated as a sign of new beginnings and endless possibilities. Rowdy’s arrival is a personal milestone for the Bazyk family and a communal event that brings cheer and optimism.

CalvertHealth Medical Center, known for its dedicated and compassionate healthcare services, has been a cornerstone in the community for years. The hospital’s staff, renowned for their expertise and care, ensured that the birth experience for Jacki and Keith Bazyk was comfortable and memorable. The arrival of the first baby each year is always a special event for the hospital staff, and Rowdy’s birth was met with the same enthusiasm and joy.

