Effective January 1, Maryland has made a significant stride in healthcare inclusivity by expanding its Medicaid coverage under the Trans Health Equity Act. This expansion now includes a comprehensive range of gender-affirming services and procedures, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s approach to transgender and gender-expansive healthcare.

Before this expansion, Maryland Medicaid’s coverage for transgender individuals was limited to mental health services, hormone replacement therapy, and gender reassignment surgery. The new legislation broadens this scope significantly. Included in the expanded coverage are body contouring, vocal surgery and therapy, hair removal, puberty blockers, fertility preservation, and various cosmetic surgeries. Additionally, it now covers the revision or reversal of prior gender-affirming procedures.

The Maryland Department of Health emphasizes the importance of this coverage, stating on its webpage, “Maryland Medicaid covers medically needed care that upholds the safety, dignity, and respect of transgender and gender expansive people. Gender-affirming care is for those needing medical care to make their body match their gender.” Under the new law, even cosmetic surgeries are considered medically necessary if they align with a licensed healthcare provider’s clinical standards of care.

The eligibility criteria for these services under Maryland Medicaid remain stringent. Patients must be at least 18 years old, have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, complete at least 12 months of continuous hormone therapy as recommended by a mental health professional, and provide fully informed consent for any pursued treatment. For surgical procedures, two referrals from a mental health professional are mandatory to obtain coverage.

In 2022, less than 100 Medicaid-enrolled Marylanders sought gender-affirming care, as a Williams Institute study reported. Despite the relatively low number of individuals seeking such care, the financial implications of the expanded coverage are noteworthy. This expansion is expected to significantly impact small businesses, though considerable federal matching funds for approved care mitigate it. According to the Fiscal and Policy Note attached to the bill, “Assuming the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approve coverage for fertility preservation services for this population, such services would be subject to a 90% federal matching rate; all other services would be subject to a federal matching rate of 64.5% in fiscal 2024 and 63.9% in fiscal 2025 and after that.”

The legislation, championed by Delegate Anne Kaiser and co-sponsored by 59 other House Democrats, passed with a majority vote of 93-37 in the Maryland House of Delegates. Numerous state Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates, including the Human Rights Campaign have celebrated the bill’s passage. The Mental Health Association of Maryland hailed the law as a “huge win” and a “critical first step in creating more equitable Medicare coverage,” highlighting its significance in the ongoing efforts to ensure inclusive and equitable healthcare for all Maryland residents.

