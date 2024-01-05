Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources reported a significant turnout for the First Day Hikes event, with 4,248 participants hiking approximately 10,691 miles across 40 state parks during the New Year’s weekend. The event, spanning December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024, featured 47 ranger-led hikes and 15 self-guided opportunities, highlighting the state’s commitment to promoting outdoor activities and appreciation for natural spaces. Hikers trek the trail at Assateague State Park on New Year’s Day 2024. Photo by Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Angela Crenshaw, Director of Maryland Park Service, highlighted the event’s growing popularity, stating, “Taking a First Day Hike has truly become a magnificent Maryland tradition, as more and more people start the year by connecting with the great outdoors.” The event symbolizes a growing trend of people seeking to connect with nature at the onset of the new year.

This year’s First Day Hikes were marked by Maryland’s varied weather, with some regions experiencing sunny mornings followed by afternoon showers, and others welcoming the new year with a blanket of snow. Despite these varying conditions, the event drew a wide range of participants, underscoring the diverse natural beauty of Maryland’s landscapes.

The ranger-led programs were particularly popular, with 3,153 participants hiking nearly 7,961 miles. In addition, 1,095 individuals embarked on self-guided hikes, covering at least 2,730 miles. A Maryland Park Service online survey also revealed that 154 hikers reported covering more than 77 miles in the state parks. These figures illustrate the event’s widespread appeal and the enthusiasm of Maryland residents and visitors for outdoor activities.

Unique to this year’s event were various special activities that catered to a broader audience, including non-hikers. Tuckahoe State Park hosted a First Day Horse Ride in collaboration with the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center, attracting 50 riders. At Gunpowder Falls State Park, the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail was the venue for a First Day Bike Ride, which, despite rainy conditions, drew several first-time visitors to the park. Smallwood State Park saw an unusual but adorable addition: a cat in a backpack, brought along by two hikers new to the area.

Comparatively, last year’s event saw about 4,900 visitors participating in First Day Hikes across Maryland State Parks from December 31, 2022, through January 2, 2023. This year’s slightly lower turnout, however, does not diminish the event’s success or the evident enthusiasm of participants for engaging with Maryland’s natural spaces.

The First Day Hikes initiative, growing each year, reflects a broader movement towards embracing outdoor activities and nature’s healing and rejuvenating properties. As Maryland continues to offer such events, it fosters a greater appreciation for its diverse and beautiful natural landscapes, encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle among its residents and visitors.

