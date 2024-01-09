ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced significant changes to the Maryland Horse Industry Board, including appointing six new members and reappointing two existing members. This reshuffling is a pivotal step in reinforcing the state’s commitment to its thriving equine industry.

Secretary Kevin Atticks of the Maryland Department of Agriculture emphasized the importance of the Board, stating, “The Maryland Horse Industry Board is vital to ensuring the Maryland horse industry remains strong while preserving the hard work of the thousands connected to the industry.” Atticks extended a warm welcome and congratulations to the incoming and returning members.

The Maryland Horse Industry Board, established by the General Assembly in 1968, plays a critical role in addressing equine welfare issues and licensing public riding stables. Its mandate expanded in 1998 to encompass industry promotion and economic development. The Board, now an integral part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, oversees and inspects over 800 public riding and lesson stables while promoting the state’s equine industry.

The new appointees represent diverse sectors of the equine industry:

Sheila Curry (Organized Shows & Events), from Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County, is a CPA and grants manager in Prince George’s Executive Office. She brought the 5 Star Washington International Horse Show to Maryland. Adrian Ford III (Licensed Stables), based in Potomac, Montgomery County, runs The Big Easy at Canterbury Farm. He offers lessons, training, and boarding and has a track record of training horses and riders since 1988. From Huntingtown, Calvert County, Connie Sawyer (Trade & Support Industries) leads Connie Sawyer LLC, a sports production and promotions agency. She manages North American Events for the Federation Equestre Internationale and is also a director at the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill. From Catonsville, Baltimore County, Jennifer Sulin (Trails & Recreational Riding) owns Plot Twist Farm in Glenwood, MD. She provides English and Western riding lessons and is involved with the Maryland High School Rodeo Association. Jenile Tapscott (Thoroughbred Sector), from Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, has a rich history with Thoroughbreds, having worked with notable horsemen and owned and trained racehorses. Lisa Watts (Standardbred Sector), from Huntingtown, Calvert County, has a long-standing relationship with harness racing and currently manages operations at Rosecroft Raceway.

Reappointments to the Board include Dr. Amy Burk (Equine Academic Community), a faculty member at the University of Maryland with expertise in equine science, and Erin Ochoa (Humane Societies), CEO of Days End Farm Horse Rescue, a leader in equine welfare.

The Board’s composition reflects a broad representation of the equine industry, ensuring a balanced and comprehensive approach to its development and regulation. Other members, including Neil Agate, Jay Griswold, Dr. Justin Sobota, and Cassie Shirk from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, continue to serve, their terms concluding on June 30, 2024.

This strategic alignment of experts, enthusiasts, and professionals underlines Maryland’s dedication to advancing its horse industry. This vital sector not only contributes to the state’s economy but also embodies its rich cultural heritage.

