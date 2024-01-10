Maryland is set to offer a unique outdoor experience with its second special waterfowl hunting day, aimed specifically at youth, veterans, and active military personnel. This event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, following a successful similar event held in November.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is facilitating this event, designed to foster an appreciation for Maryland’s rich waterfowling heritage among younger generations and offer a memorable experience for those who have served or are serving in the military. Karina Stonesifer, the DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service Director, emphasizes the importance of this day. She views it as a prime opportunity for seasoned hunters to introduce new enthusiasts to the sport and a chance for mentors and hunters alike to enjoy the outdoors together one last time before many hunting seasons conclude for the year.

Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

This special hunting day is open to youth aged 16 or younger, military veterans as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code, and Armed Forces members on active duty. Eligible participants can hunt ducks, geese, and coots on both public and private land on this day. Importantly, youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel also taking part in the hunt.

Participants must have the appropriate Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from the requirement. Adults involved in the hunt must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those with an apprentice license, need only purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp, except those under 16 who are not required to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp.

The bag limits for this special hunting day align with regular seasons, with a few modifications. Hunters can take up to two scaup, two Canada geese in the Atlantic Population (AP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone, and five Canada geese in the Atlantic Flyway Resident Population (AFRP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone.

For those seeking information on public hunting lands and Wildlife Management Areas, the 2023-24 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping, particularly pages 60-63, is valuable. Licenses, stamps, and permits can be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center, or any of the over 250 Sport License Agents across the state.

The DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service is available to answer any questions hunters may have at 410-260-8540. This special hunting day presents a unique opportunity for youth and those in the military community to engage in a storied tradition, fostering connections with nature and each other.

