ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has announced significant changes in his executive team, marking a new phase in his administration. This restructuring includes new roles and responsibilities for several key members, reflecting the growth and evolving needs of the governor’s office.

In a recent statement, Governor Moore expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance and excitement for the future. “Over the past year, our office has grown tremendously, and our team of dedicated public servants has demonstrated extraordinary commitment,” he said. The governor emphasized his anticipation for the team’s continued impact in shaping what he calls “Maryland’s decade.”

The reshuffle sees Pokuaa Owusu-Acheaw stepping into the Deputy Chief of Staff role. In this capacity, she will support the office’s legislative portfolio. This position is critical in shaping the legislative direction of the governor’s agenda and ensuring effective communication and collaboration with the legislative branch.

Kristina Broadie Jeter has been appointed Assistant Chief of Staff for Executive Operations and Protocol. Her role will involve overseeing key aspects of the executive operations, ensuring efficient administrative processes, and managing protocol, which is vital for maintaining the professionalism and decorum of the governor’s office.

In another significant move, Mollie Byron takes on the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs and Senior Advisor position. Her role will be pivotal in managing relations between the state and other governmental entities, ensuring cohesive and collaborative efforts across various levels of government. This role is crucial for implementing policies and programs requiring coordination with local, state, and federal agencies.

Matthew Verghese has been appointed Director of Federal Relations and Senior Advisor. This role involves managing the state’s interaction with federal entities and overseeing how federal policies and initiatives align with the state’s interests. His position as a senior advisor also indicates a strategic role in advising the governor on federal matters.

These changes come into effect immediately and are expected to strengthen the governor’s office’s governance and strategic planning capabilities. Each role carries significant responsibilities, aligning with Governor Moore’s vision for a proactive and responsive administration.

Governor Moore’s reshuffling of his executive team is a strategic move to enhance the effectiveness of his office. By assigning new roles and responsibilities to trusted team members, the governor aims to ensure that his administration remains agile and well-equipped to address Maryland’s diverse needs.

As the state continues to navigate various challenges and opportunities, these executive team changes are expected to provide a fresh impetus to the governor’s agenda. The newly assigned team members bring experience and new perspectives vital for innovative governance and effective public service.

Governor Moore’s commitment to his team and confidence in their abilities underscore the importance of effective governance and public service. As Maryland moves forward under his leadership, these changes in the executive team are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the state’s future.

