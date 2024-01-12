PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – A significant transition unfolded at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River on January 10, as Capt. Douglas Burfield assumed command from the outgoing Commanding Officer, Capt. Derrick Kingsley. The ceremony marked a change in leadership and celebrated Kingsley’s distinguished 27-year naval career upon his retirement.

Capt. Burfield, a St. Marys, Pennsylvania native, steps into this role following his tenure as the base’s executive officer since June 2022. His appointment aligns with the Navy’s Fleet-Up program, wherein executive officers typically serve for about a year and a half before ascending to commanding officer positions at the same station. This practice, outlined in OPNAVINST 1412.14, aims to foster leadership stability and allows commanding officers to build upon the policies they initiated as executive officers. Credit: NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer Credit: NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer Credit: NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer Credit: NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer Credit: NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer

A 1998 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Burfield’s distinguished career includes service with the Helicopter Combat Support Squadron Six (HC-6), assignments aboard USS Arctic (AOE 8) and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), and roles in various capacities such as Hangar Officer and Operations Officer. His transition to the MH-60S helicopter in 2008 led to further leadership positions, including as Executive Officer of the “Night Dippers” (HSC-5) and Commanding Officer until 2017. Before his current appointment, he also served in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and as Assistant Chief of Staff for Training and Assessments with Carrier Strike Group FOUR.

In his inaugural address as commanding officer, Burfield committed to building upon the leadership foundations laid by Kingsley and to continue enhancing the base’s mission capabilities. He expressed his gratitude to the “Pax Professionals”. He emphasized the collective goal of making NAS Patuxent River a premier Naval installation renowned for its operational capabilities, safety, and innovation in Naval Aviation.

The ceremony also acknowledged Kingsley’s impactful leadership and contributions to NAS Patuxent River. Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, officiating the event, lauded Kingsley’s collaborative leadership and his role in advancing the station as a strategic asset in Naval Aviation. Kingsley’s tenure was marked by significant achievements, including robust community partnerships, enhanced safety measures, and leading the station to receive the 2022 Naval District Washington Installation Excellence Award. In recognition of his exceptional service, Kingsley was presented with the Legion of Merit.

Reflecting on his career, Kingsley shared his journey and gratitude, highlighting his lifelong passion for service and the significant role of “Team Pax” in his career.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River, established on April 1, 1943, has evolved into a central hub for Naval Aviation, hosting 64 mission partners, including the Naval Air Systems Command and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. The station plays a crucial role in researching, developing, testing, and evaluating aircraft, weapon systems, and support equipment for the Navy and Marine Corps, cementing its status as the Center of Excellence for Naval Aviation.

Like this: Like Loading...