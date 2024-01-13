ANNAPOLIS, MD — In a significant move towards sustainable transportation, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and several key political and academic leaders announced a major initiative to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state. The Maryland Clean Energy Center, designated as the state’s green bank, will receive a $15 million grant under the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation. This initiative directly results from President Joseph R. Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and aims to install 58 EV charging stations statewide.

Governor Moore emphasized Maryland’s commitment to achieving 100% clean energy by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2045. He stressed the importance of inclusive climate action, stating, “It’s not enough to ask people to see themselves in the consequences of climate change – they need to see themselves in the promise of climate action.” The Governor’s vision is to make Maryland a leading example of equitable climate action.

Lieutenant Governor Miller highlighted the need for a comprehensive electric ecosystem, including a widespread charging network, to realize the state’s clean energy goals. He pointed out that the announcement marks a significant step towards making clean energy accessible and economically beneficial for Marylanders.

The Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program focuses on deploying accessible EV charging and alternative fueling infrastructure in various locations, including urban and rural areas along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. This program seeks to accommodate electric, hydrogen, propane, and natural gas vehicles, making modern and sustainable infrastructure available to a broader range of drivers.

In a broader context, the Biden-Harris Administration has allocated $623 million in grants to support the construction of a nationwide electric vehicle charging network. This funding will aid 47 projects across 22 states and Puerto Rico, contributing to constructing approximately 7,500 EV charging ports.

U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg expressed pride in the USDOT’s role in this significant investment, which aims to address climate change, create jobs, and boost the economy.

Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen emphasized the importance of robust EV infrastructure for the country’s transition from gas to electric vehicles. They recognized the federal investment’s role in improving transportation, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting climate goals. Van Hollen also noted the critical nature of a reliable charging network for the EV transition, linking it to tackling the climate crisis and fostering economic and environmental benefits for Maryland and the nation.

Congressman Kweisi Mfume praised the collective efforts to combat the climate crisis and prepare for a clean energy future, highlighting the $15 million grant as a testament to these joint efforts.

The Maryland Clean Energy Center’s proposed EV charging station locations are strategically diverse, including Coppin State University, faith-based and municipal sites, tourism locations, auto dealerships, and over 30 sites in underserved communities. The project also involves workforce development, including training and financing support for under-represented groups in the industry and the development of 600 certified electricians through the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott recognized the significance of such investments from the Biden Administration in confronting climate impacts and promoting resiliency. He expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts in bringing the new EV charging stations to Baltimore, emphasizing the importance of equitable technology deployment.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld acknowledged the federal grant’s alignment with Maryland’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, envisaging an expanded EV charging network that caters to residents without home charging capabilities.

Katherine Magruder, Executive Director of the Maryland Clean Energy Center, commended the public-private cooperation in securing the federal grant funds, noting the role of the EV chargers in providing clean transportation access to communities and aiding in-state greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.

