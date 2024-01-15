WASHINGTON, D.C. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team continued their undefeated streak in the United East Conference (UEC) with a narrow 67-65 victory against Gallaudet University on Saturday. This win marks their fourth consecutive league triumph and reinforces their dominance in the UEC.

The Seahawks’ journey to this remarkable feat has been a season of nail-biting finishes and impressive team play. Earlier in the season, on November 19, St. Mary’s had already secured a 61-51 victory over Gallaudet in the Battle of Maryland/DC consolation game.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Saturday’s game was a rollercoaster of lead changes and tied scores, with neither team able to secure a lead greater than three points in the first half. The game’s intensity was palpable, with 11 lead changes and five tied scores, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. St. Mary’s junior forward Jake Koverman’s three-point play was a highlight, nudging the Seahawks ahead 29-27. However, Gallaudet’s Blessed Mbogo answered with a three-pointer, sending the Bison into halftime with a slender one-point lead.

The second half saw St. Mary’s College (SMCM) intensify their efforts, using an 18-9 run to establish their largest lead of the game. Sophomore guard Jaden Walker’s long-range shot was pivotal in this surge. However, Gallaudet responded with a 10-0 run, briefly overtaking the lead. The Seahawks, undeterred, regained and extended their lead to eight points, a testament to their resilience and teamwork.

Key to St. Mary’s success was their unselfish style of play, exemplified by their season-best 23 assists. Fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander’s seven assists were instrumental in this team effort. The Seahawks also excelled defensively, matching their season-best with six blocks, led by senior captain Hollique Johnson’s career-high four blocks.

Offensively, Koverman led the Seahawks with 15 points and six rebounds. Johnson’s all-around performance included 14 points, a game-best nine boards, and three assists.

Sophomore guard Micah Henry and first-year guard James Lerner also made significant contributions, adding to the team’s scoring depth.

On the other side, Gallaudet’s Rory Lewis was the game’s top scorer with 19 points, while teammates Mbogo and Brandon Chung each added 16 points. Despite their efforts, the Bison’s struggles continued with their fourth consecutive loss.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s College faces a challenging schedule. Their next game is against Penn State Harrisburg, who shares an undefeated 4-0 UEC record, making it a crucial match-up in the conference standings. Following this, they will play Penn State Abington, currently holding a 1-3 UEC record, in the Ed Cole Memorial Game.

This season’s success for St. Mary’s College highlights the team’s resilience, strategic play, and the ability to perform under pressure. Their ascent in the UEC standings is a testament to their hard work and team cohesion, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters as the season progresses.

