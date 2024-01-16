DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has made changes to its range schedule due to inclement weather. Although it previously planned to conduct testing that could produce very loud noise today, Jan. 16, it has canceled the testing due to inclement weather.

On Jan. 17, it plans to resume with testing but does not anticipate very loud noise. The division is still assessing its range testing schedule for the remainder of the week.

For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website,



When there is testing, access to the Naval Surface Facility Dahlgren Pier Area, Upper Machodoc Creek and the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted.

For questions or more information, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at

NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653- 8154.

