BALTIMORE, MD – In a significant move to support students seeking financial aid, the Maryland Higher Education Commission has announced an extension of the deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2024-2025 academic year. The new deadline is June 1, 2024, offering additional time for Maryland students to apply for federal and state financial aid.

This extension comes alongside the launching of a dedicated webpage designed to guide students through the FAFSA application process. The webpage aims to provide comprehensive assistance for Maryland students and their families, ensuring they can effectively navigate the complexities of applying for financial aid.

Acting Secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, Dr. Sanjay Rai, emphasized the significance of the FAFSA in accessing financial aid. “The FAFSA is the application for most of Maryland’s need-based scholarships and grants,” Dr. Rai stated. He highlighted the criticality of the application in enabling students to tap into the more than $130 million in scholarships and grants available through the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

The Commission is actively disseminating up-to-date information to those affected by the application delay to aid students further. Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the newly launched webpage to prepare for the FAFSA application and to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID at studentaid.gov. This ID is essential for accessing and completing the FAFSA form.

Maryland Higher Education Commission Chair Cassie Motz underscored the importance of creating an FSA ID in anticipation of the revised FAFSA. “Creating an FSA ID now will allow Maryland students and families to be ready for the newly revised FAFSA when the federal government releases it,” Motz said. She commended the Commission’s staff for their proactive efforts in supporting students, which included hosting FAFSA help sessions and extending the state aid application deadline.

While the extended deadline is set for June 1, 2024, students aiming for an early notification of their eligibility by April 15, 2024, are advised to file their FAFSA by March 1, 2024. This early filing could be crucial for students planning their financial strategies for the upcoming academic year.

The updated FAFSA is part of a broader initiative by the U.S. Department of Education to increase accessibility to higher education. According to the Department, the revisions to the FAFSA are projected to benefit many students in Maryland. An estimated 7,398 additional Maryland students are expected to become eligible for Pell Grants, bringing the total number of maximum Pell recipients in the state to 20,310. Nationwide, the new FAFSA format is anticipated to assist an additional 610,000 students from need-based backgrounds in receiving Federal Pell Grants, marking a substantial increase in support for students seeking higher education.

