DOUBLE FEATURE ALERT! This week, we made Tara watch.. err, I mean.. we cover Grindhouse: feat. Planet Terror and Death Proof! They are two very different movies with similar directions and goals. If you haven’t seen either of these, buckle up.. both are wild, both are gruesome, but are both good? Are either of them? Let’s discuss..

In a bold move to revive the spirit of 1970s exploitation films, directors Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino teamed up to create “Grindhouse,” a double feature film released on April 6, 2007. The project, combining Rodriguez’s “Planet Terror” and Tarantino’s “Death Proof,” was a homage to the era’s low-budget, high-thrill movies, known for their gritty, sensational content. Despite critical acclaim, the film underperformed commercially, leading to an interesting evolution in its distribution and legacy.

“Planet Terror,” the first segment of “Grindhouse,” is a horror comedy featuring a group of survivors fighting against zombie-like creatures. It stars Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez, Michael Biehn, Jeff Fahey, Josh Brolin, and Marley Shelton. The second part, “Death Proof,” directed by Tarantino, follows a murderous stuntman, portrayed by Kurt Russell, who targets young women using his modified vehicles. This action thriller also stars Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Ferlito, Jordan Ladd, Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Tracie Thoms, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Zoë Bell.

A unique aspect of “Grindhouse” is its presentation style, reminiscent of the bygone era of ‘grindhouse’ theaters, which were known for showcasing similar exploitation films. The directors didn’t stop at just two main features; they included fictitious exploitation trailers directed by prominent names like Rob Zombie, Edgar Wright, Eli Roth, and Jason Eisener, enhancing the authentic feel of the era they sought to pay tribute to.

Upon its release, “Grindhouse” received positive reviews, particularly for its authentic tone, thrilling sequences, and effective homage to exploitation cinema. However, this critical success didn’t translate into box office numbers. The film grossed a mere $25.4 million against its budget of $53–67 million, marking it as a commercial disappointment. This underperformance led to an unconventional distribution strategy internationally, where “Planet Terror” and “Death Proof” were released as separate films. This separation continued in the initial home media releases, with the combined theatrical version only appearing in 2010.

Despite its box office struggles, “Grindhouse” holds a significant place in film history. Its unique concept and execution garnered a cult following, especially among fans of the exploitation genre. The positive critical reception and successful home media sales have even spurred discussions of a possible sequel by Rodriguez and Tarantino.

Furthermore, the impact of “Grindhouse” extends beyond its own runtime. The fictitious trailers created for its theatrical presentation inspired actual feature films. Rodriguez’s trailer led to the creation of “Machete,” while Eisener’s and Roth’s trailers evolved into “Hobo with a Shotgun” and “Thanksgiving,” respectively.

“Grindhouse” stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of exploitation cinema and the creative vision of Rodriguez and Tarantino. It serves as a bridge between past and present film styles, reminding modern audiences of a bygone era of filmmaking while simultaneously inspiring new works within the genre.

