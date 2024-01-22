ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland Governor Wes Moore recently announced the formation of the Maryland Entertainment Council, a body dedicated to enhancing the state’s film, television, and entertainment sectors. The council, created through legislation that revised the Film Production Activity Income Tax Credit, will provide strategic guidance and recommendations to fortify Maryland’s position in these industries.

The Maryland Department of Commerce administers the tax credit, operates the Maryland Film Office, and oversees the council. The Film Office is crucial in attracting productions to Maryland and bolstering the local film community. Governor Moore emphasized Maryland’s deliberate focus on leading key industries, including entertainment, stating, “Intentionality is a choice – and in Maryland, we are very intentional about the industries we want to lead.”

Meryam Bouadjemi will lead the council, serving as senior advisor and chair. The body aims to evaluate Maryland’s current assets and competitive edge in the entertainment sector. Additionally, it will explore various methods and incentive models other states use to support the industry’s infrastructure and workforce.

The council’s initial appointees bring a wealth of experience and expertise:

Ruchi Bhowmik , Vice President for Public Policy at Netflix, strategizes the company’s relationships with regulators, NGOs, and leaders in the U.S. and Canada. Her previous roles include Global Vice Chair of Public Policy at Ernst & Young and a senior advisory position to President Barack Obama.

, Vice President for Public Policy at Netflix, strategizes the company’s relationships with regulators, NGOs, and leaders in the U.S. and Canada. Her previous roles include Global Vice Chair of Public Policy at Ernst & Young and a senior advisory position to President Barack Obama. Andy Forssell , former head of HBO Max at WarnerMedia, managed an over $8 billion annual business. He has held leadership positions at Otter Media, Showyou (sold to Vevo in 2015), and Hulu.

, former head of HBO Max at WarnerMedia, managed an over $8 billion annual business. He has held leadership positions at Otter Media, Showyou (sold to Vevo in 2015), and Hulu. Renard Jenkins , President of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, holds board positions at the Hollywood Professionals Association and Exceptional Minds. His accolades include two national Emmys, a Peabody, and a Broadcasting and Cable Technology Leadership award.

, President of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, holds board positions at the Hollywood Professionals Association and Exceptional Minds. His accolades include two national Emmys, a Peabody, and a Broadcasting and Cable Technology Leadership award. David O’Ferrall , Business Agent for International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 487, negotiates and enforces agreements, assists productions in crewing, and engages with state legislatures on industry-related issues.

, Business Agent for International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 487, negotiates and enforces agreements, assists productions in crewing, and engages with state legislatures on industry-related issues. Sumi Parekh , Executive Director for the Group Effort Initiative, has secured over 1,230 entertainment jobs for participants from underrepresented communities.

, Executive Director for the Group Effort Initiative, has secured over 1,230 entertainment jobs for participants from underrepresented communities. Judee Ann Williams, Global Head of Impact at CAA Sports and Global Lead of CAA Social Impact, has previously supported entertainment councils for the White House and United Service Organizations during the Obama Administration.

The council has already submitted a preliminary report to the General Assembly. This report includes an assessment of Maryland’s current standing in the entertainment industry, its economic impact, and potential areas for further exploration. The full report can be viewed here.

Governor Moore’s initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing Maryland’s role in the national and global entertainment landscape. The council’s diverse and accomplished team is expected to drive significant growth and opportunities in the state’s film, television, and entertainment sectors.

