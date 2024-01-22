ANNAPOLIS, MD — In a decisive move to address child poverty and public safety in Maryland, Governor Wes Moore signed two executive orders establishing the Governor’s Office for Children and the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy. These orders represent the Moore-Miller administration’s dedication to creating a safer, more prosperous state for all its residents, especially children.

During the announcement, Governor Moore emphasized the urgency and significance of these initiatives. “We are going to confront both of these challenges together,” he stated, underlining the commitment to eradicate child poverty and break crime cycles in the state. This vision is central to the legacy he aims to build during his tenure.

January 18, 2024 EO Signing Credit: Executive Office of the Governor of Maryland

The newly formed Governor’s Office for Children will spearhead efforts to construct a robust support network for children and families across Maryland. Its extensive agenda focuses on enhancing social and emotional well-being, reducing food insecurity, addressing youth homelessness, and improving access to health services, education, and job readiness. This office will collaborate across various sectors, ensuring a holistic approach to child welfare.

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller echoed these sentiments, highlighting the administration’s resolve to ensure every child in Maryland has access to growth, education, and a nurturing community. She stressed the importance of today’s executive orders in advancing the state’s strategy against child poverty.

Recently appointed as Special Secretary for the Governor’s Office for Children and Senior Advisor to the Governor on Economic Mobility, Carmel Martin will lead these efforts. Martin brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as domestic policy advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris and deputy assistant to President Joseph R. Biden. Her previous roles include senior policy advisor for the Biden for President campaign and positions at the Emerson Collective and the Center for American Progress. During the Obama Administration, Martin was the assistant secretary for policy and budget at the U.S. Department of Education.

Martin’s appointment has garnered praise from various quarters. U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona lauded her past achievements and expressed enthusiasm for her potential impact in Maryland. Former U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski also commended Martin, citing her ability to translate values into action.

Organizations like the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Baltimore Community Foundation have welcomed the establishment of the Governor’s Office for Children. These entities recognize the importance of coordinated efforts in improving child welfare and are eager to collaborate with the governor’s administration.

The rebranded Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy, led by Executive Director Dorothy Lennig, will focus on enhancing public safety through innovative programming and resource provision to law enforcement and victim services. The office will leverage data collection and reporting to inform the public about crime trends and develop policy solutions.

With these initiatives, Governor Moore’s administration takes a significant step towards tackling the interconnected issues of child poverty and public safety, setting a course for a more secure and prosperous future for the children and families of Maryland.

