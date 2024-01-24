On January 23, at approximately 10:35 a.m., an incident involving a student in possession of a box cutter unfolded at Wade Elementary School, stirring concern among parents and staff. The incident was quickly addressed by school administrators who recovered the box cutter from the student within a classroom setting.

As per the established protocols of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), the student involved will face disciplinary actions. However, in alignment with Maryland law, the student will not face legal charges owing to their age. The nature of the disciplinary consequences was not immediately detailed by the CCPS, but they are expected to adhere to the school’s policies regarding such incidents.

This occurrence at Wade Elementary highlights ongoing concerns regarding safety in schools and the importance of students understanding the severity of bringing prohibited items onto school premises. In light of the incident, school officials and authorities are urging parents to engage in conversations with their children about the potential repercussions of such actions. These discussions are seen as vital in preventing similar occurrences in the future and maintaining a safe learning environment.

The school and local authorities are actively investigating the incident. Officer PFC Joffe, who is involved in the investigation, is encouraging anyone with additional information to come forward. The contact for PFC Joffe is 301-609-6282, extension 0608. This line of communication is open for community members who might have insights or further details regarding the incident.

The swift response by the school administrators in this situation reflects the ongoing efforts by educational institutions to ensure student safety. CCPS, like many school districts, has policies and procedures in place intended to quickly address any potential threats or safety concerns within the school environment.

