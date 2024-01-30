ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Comptroller’s Office has announced a significant upgrade to its tax system set to begin on January 30, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST. This upgrade marks a crucial step towards the launch of Maryland Tax Connect, a comprehensive online portal designed to streamline tax filing and interactions for Maryland businesses. The transition, expected to conclude by February 5, aims to significantly modernize the state’s tax administration.

Due to this upgrade, specific services will be temporarily unavailable until February 6. Notably, Comptroller team members will not have access to individual accounts during this period. This limitation will affect their capacity to assist with various functions, including processing refunds, setting up payment plans, and handling billing tasks. Despite these service disruptions, electronic filing of individual tax returns will remain operational.

Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman emphasized the importance of this modernization effort. “Modernizing our tax system is about adopting the latest technology to enhance user experience and meet taxpayer needs,” Lierman stated. “While some services will be briefly affected, the introduction of Maryland Tax Connect will simplify tax filing and improve communication, granting business taxpayers greater control in the long term.” Lierman also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused during this transition and appreciated the patience of taxpayers and partners.

Chief Deputy Comptroller Andrew Schaufele highlighted the necessity of moving away from outdated systems. “In today’s digital age, clinging to archaic paper-based systems is no longer practical,” Schaufele remarked. He stressed that the new system would offer improved transparency, security, and convenience, likening its functionality to familiar online banking and shopping platforms.

Upon its launch on February 6, Maryland Tax Connect will provide business taxpayers with various self-service capabilities. These include online payments, updating personal information, retrieving tax information, filing returns, viewing filing and tax history, business registration, applying for or renewing business licenses, and requesting sales and use tax exemption certificates. By 2026, all Maryland taxpayers will have access to the Maryland Tax Connect portal for state tax payments.

The agency encourages taxpayers to visit www.marylandtaxes.gov for resources during the upgrade period. After February 6, assistance can be sought at 1-800-638-2937 or via email. This system upgrade represents a significant step towards a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly tax administration in Maryland.

