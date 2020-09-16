Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
With the support of readers like you, we provide thoughtfully researched articles for a more informed and connected community. This is your chance to support credible, community-based, public-service journalism. Please join us!
Donation
Your donation, whether a one time or monthly help supports our work. We look to bring you up-to-date, in-depth stories on the community, education, government, business, and anything else that pertains to Southern Maryland. We appreciate your donation and support to help us carry out our mission.
David Higgins II, Owner/Publisher
Catherine Wilson, Staff Writer
Multiple Freelancer writers and photographers