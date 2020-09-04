PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 3, 2020 –In recognition of National Preparedness Month in September, the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, encourages residents to download and explore its mobile preparedness app, “Calvert Prepare.”

Formerly called “Prepare Me, Calvert,” the recently redesigned and upgraded app is an easy way for users to access information and resources in the event of an emergency.

“As we have seen recently, damage from natural or manmade disasters can be swift and severe,” said Calvert County Director of Public Safety Jackie Vaughan. “Disasters don’t wait; you must take proactive steps to be prepared. Every family, household and business should develop an emergency plan, build an emergency kit, and practice the plan to be better prepared when disaster strikes. Calvert Prepare puts plans, resources and information at the user’s fingertips and will help us get information to residents faster.”

The upgraded app includes several key features:

·Browse emergency plans and checklists

·Connect to official Calvert County Government social media platforms

·Read recent news and press releases

·Receive instant push notifications and alerts

·View shelter locations and evacuation procedures

·Submit damage reports

Calvert Prepare is free and available for download for iOS and Android devices.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Be Aware and Prepare safety portal at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare to learn about additional ways to prepare, connect, and receive help during an emergency.

Making preparations before an imminent threat can make communities more resilient. Hazards common to Maryland include flooding, high wind, severe thunderstorms, and winter storms. To view more emergency planning tips and information visit www.ready.gov.

