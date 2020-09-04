On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Board of Commissioners discussed moving into Stage Three of Maryland’s “Roadmap to Recovery.” They voted unanimously to move forward with the additional safety and gradual reopenings, in accordance with Stage Three of Governor Hogan’s executive order that becomes effective at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

This decision authorizes the following to open beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4:

Indoor Theaters :(with approved plan from the Charles County Health Officer)where live performances occur or motion pictures are shown, theaters may open to the public at 50 percent capacity or 100 people per auditorium—whichever is less—with appropriate health and safety protocols in place.

:(with approved plan from the Charles County Health Officer)where live performances occur or motion pictures are shown, theaters may open to the public at 50 percent capacity or 100 people per auditorium—whichever is less—with appropriate health and safety protocols in place. Outdoor Venues : where live performances occur or motion pictures are shown, outdoor venues may open to the public at 50 percent capacity or 250 people—whichever is less—with appropriate health and safety protocols in place.

: where live performances occur or motion pictures are shown, outdoor venues may open to the public at 50 percent capacity or 250 people—whichever is less—with appropriate health and safety protocols in place. Retail and Religious Facilities:Capacity for retail establishments and religious facilities may increase from 50 to 75 percent. Manufacturing, construction, large and small retail shops, specialty vendors, wholesalers, and warehouses.

All businesses must continue to comply with the Governor’s guidance and follow best practices, which are available online at open.maryland.gov/backtobusiness. Best practices for reopening theaters and outdoor venues is available here.

The decision to move into Stage Three was reached by the Commissioners based on the data, public health statistics, and legal advice received from County Attorney Wes Adams; Dr. Howard Haft, and Dr. Dianna E. Abney who are overseeing the county’s response to COVID-19 for the Charles County Health Department; and Director of the Department of Emergency Services Michelle Lilly.

“Charles County’s decision to move into Stage 3 of Governor Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery is based on our community’s diligence in following safety protocols, which has diminished the spread of COVID-19. I encourage our community to keep each other safe by continuing to practice social distancing and wear face masks,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

For the latest updates and resources on COVID-19, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov. Re-opening guidance for public spaces, workplaces, and businesses are available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

