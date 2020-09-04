Recently, the well-known heavy-machinery manufacturer JCB has set a new tractor speed record, accelerating the redesigned Fastrac JC Bamford Excavator to 241 km/h. The auto mechanic squeezed a maximum of a modified tractor model and beat its record of 167 km/h.

The Williams Advanced Engineering team has made the vehicle lighter and improved the aerodynamics of the vehicle. According to the source , more and more individual tractor owners seek to improve their vehicles. Now, we should expect the appearance of a film dedicated to the work done to set this record.

The Fastest Tractors in the World

Tractor speed is not the most important indicator, especially when working in the field. Speed is important when moving from one arable land to another. Higher speed means less travel time that saves your money.

So, it’s time to pay closer attention to the list of tractors that may save your priceless resources and increase your speed:

1)JCB FASTRAC 8000

As mentioned above, this is currently the fastest tractor in the world. His previous speed record was 167 km\h. Now the record has been broken by a car of the same model and is equal to 241 km/h. The machine is equipped with a 1000 hp six-cylinder diesel engine with a volume of 7.2 liters.

2)THE 8NCREDIBLE

This vehicle was developed by former NASCAR racer Jack Donoghue. He mounted a tractor-drive on V8 Ford 8N Flathead and named his creation The 8ncredible. The maximum speed that Jack could get on The 8ncridible is 154 km / h.

3)TOP GEAR TRACK-TOR

In one of the episodes of the famous Top Gear show, engineers decided to create a tractor capable of developing very high speeds. They succeeded. The car was named Track-tor. It received a power unit with 8 cylinders, a volume of 5.7 liters, and a power of 500 hp. Four-wheel brakes and an adjustable air suspension were also installed. Finally, the Track-tor accelerated to 140 km/h.

4)VALTRA T234

Valtra tractor has an engine power of 184 kW and a maximum torque of 930 Nm. Despite the characteristics, the former world rally champion Juhu Kankkunen managed to reach a speed of 108 km/h by driving this vehicle.

5)FENDT 939 Vario

When the Fendt 900 Vario was first released, it was the fastest tractor in the world. This fact is even registered in the Guinness Book of Records. Now one of the fastest tractors in the world from this company is the Fendt 939 Vario. The maximum tractor speed is 60 km/h. It is achieved by a 291 kW engine and a maximum torque of 1500 Nm.

Finally, the main purpose of creating the fastest tractor in the world has nothing in common with speed, since it has a bombing advertising effect. This is probably the key reason to engage in such a competition. It works!

Like this: Like Loading...