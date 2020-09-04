Leonardtown, MD—The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival, scheduled for Sunday, September 20, 2020, will include a full day of exciting performances from talented local performers Robbie Boothe, HydraFX, and Wes Ryce. To ensure the safety of everyone present, a limited amount of tickets will be awarded by drawing to attend this special, one-day-only event.

The Town will hold a drawing for a total of twenty, 4-ticket bundle packs. Each of the twenty winners will be able to invite three friends or family members to join them for the concert. ONE lucky Grand Prize Winner will win a 6-ticket bundle pack that will allow them to invite five friends to join them in the VIP Seating area where they will receive a complimentary lunch and Music Festival Swag bag.

Anyone interested will be entered into the drawing when they make a purchase at one of our participating businesses (for a full list of participating businesses, visit: www.LeonardtownMusicFest.com ) during the time period of Wednesday, September 2nd through Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The random drawing will be held on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 with the winners announced the following day.

Highlights from the Music Festival will be shown during an upcoming “Leonardtown LIVE! Watch Party” (airdate TBA). For more information about the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival, visit: www.LeonardtownMusicFest.com . Information about upcoming Leonardtown LIVE! Watch Parties may be found here: www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownLiveEvents

Like this: Like Loading...