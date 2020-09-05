PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 4, 2020–The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces that Calvert County will follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to begin Stage Three of Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery, effective Friday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

Stage Three includes the following safe and gradual reopenings:

·Capacity increased from 50% to 75% for religious institutions.

·Capacity increased from 50% to 75% for retail establishments.

·Indoor arenas/halls/theaters open at 50% capacity but no more than 100 people.

·Outdoor arenas/halls/theaters open at 50% capacity but no more than 250 people.

All must maintain strict attention to health guidance, distancing and sanitation measures.

Local businesses and citizens should review the state guidelines, available online at https://governor.maryland.gov/recovery. For business assistance, please contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development by email info@ecalvert.com or by calling 410-535-4583.

County government is open, however buildings remain closed to the public. The county continues to share the latest updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19 through a virtual resource center on its website, including any precautionary measures, guidance, and closures at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus. Updates will continue to appear on the Calvert County Government website, www.CalvertCountyMd.gov, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd, and Comcast Channel 6.

