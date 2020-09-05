The Toye family will be the recipients of Patuxent Habitat’s 21st new home. We are proud to partner with the community in building this new home on Louden Lane in Lexington Park. We still need sponsors, donations of materials, volunteers, and gifts-in-kind to make this build a success. We are working towards an energy-efficient home so we will incorporate several “green” items within this beautiful home to make it more affordable.

Credit: Patuxent Habitat for Humanity

We are pleased to be building and selling this home to Erica Toye and her six-year-old son Jevon. Erica is currently employed at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s home and her son begins kindergarten this year.

Erica said “My enjoyment in my life is my son. Erica and Jevon enjoy spending time with family, taking trips, and making new memories. “Jevon is looking forward to being in a loving home that we can call our own with a yard that he can play in and make everlasting memories with our family and friends.” Education is essential in my household and will continue as I am currently pursuing my Business Management degree. In her free time, Erica enjoys couponing and passing the information to others on “how to get a good deal”.”

Erica is currently living in overcrowded conditions with her mom, sister, and grandparents. She is thankful to Patuxent Habitat for Humanity for this opportunity which is one of their biggest dreams come true.

A Groundbreaking Ceremony will be announced at a future date. For more information about donating or volunteering please call 301.863.6227 or check out www.patuxenthabitat.org .

WOMEN BUILD

Since 1991, Women Build volunteers from all walks of life have come together to build stronger, safer communities. Our Women Build events provide opportunity for women to take a proactive step in serving their communities.

Women Build opportunities are available across the U.S., and any woman who wants to learn how to build and construct a home is invited to join us. No experience is necessary to work under the guidance of construction professionals, and also other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved, and improves the community that you share.

Women Build is also a terrific way to involve your friends and family of all ages in crucial work with a lasting impact helping women sends a positive and powerful message. You can also come alone, and make new friends in an atmosphere that is collaborative and friendly. Are you ready to build with us? Call 301-863-6227 x16 or email laurie@patuxenthabitat.org.

